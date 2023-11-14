​Nestled in a serene and quiet area of Worthing, our Caer Gwent care home offers residential, 24/7 nursing and palliative care, all delivered by a group of highly trained carers and clinical teams.

Caer Gwent is a special place. Designed with residents’ comfort and safety in mind, rooms are cosy and feature en-suite bathrooms, communal spaces are warm and inviting and our homely meals are lovingly prepared.

Our fully-inclusive services adapt to deliver the right level of care as needs change, meaning our residents and their families benefit from stability, peace of mind and a forever home. For us, it’s important that Caer Gwent feels like a home where everyone can live comfortably, enjoy life, and take each day as it comes.

A person-centred approach to care

The people we care for are at the heart of everything at Caer Gwent, as well as at our other care homes – Haviland House and Linfield House. Our teams are always committed to delivering high-quality, round-the-clock care that’s tailored to individual needs.

As Terri, deputy manager at Caer Gwent, says: “Our residents enjoy activities outside of the home – such as going out with carers for lunch, shopping or visiting garden centres. It gives people a chance to do the everyday things they love.”

The team goes out of their way to make sure everyone in our home feels safe and comfortable. Even our wonderful chefs are more than happy to change meals for residents if they fancy something different on the day.

Going the extra mile

Caer Gwent regularly hosts engaging and entertaining activities that go far beyond the traditional bingo or tea gatherings that you might expect. And, with Christmas just around the corner, there’s already a real festive spirit at the home – it’s an exciting time of the year!

Terri adds: “There’s always something fun to look forward to at Caer Gwent. A highlight is the staff Christmas pantomime – this year, it’s Alice in Wonderland! It’s in moments like these where we can bring real joy to everyone who chooses to live with us.”

The team also arranges special days out for our residents to attend. This winter, they will be heading out to the Glow Wild light show in Wakehurst, for an evening filled with winter lanterns and stunning light installations.

Balancing physical and emotional care

Everyone who works at Caer Gwent recognises that the physical and emotional elements of care are equally important. That’s why we host a wide range of activities that are designed to keep our residents’ minds and bodies engaged – from gentle exercise classes like chair yoga, to the ever-popular ‘armchair travel’, where residents can take their own trip down memory lane with the help of modern technology.

A big benefit of person-centred care is that each of our residents can enjoy a care experience that’s tailored to them. Some people enjoy a cup of tea and a group chat, whereas others might prefer to join in with one of our rhythmic drumming sessions. The important thing is that we have something to offer everyone, which helps to create a safe and loving environment.

