​What you can expect when moving into Guild Care’s Linfield House care home in Worthing

​Choosing the right type of care home for you or your loved one is a big decision.

Everybody expects something a little different, and at Linfield House, our priority is making sure that we accommodate everyone’s needs – be that caring for someone living with dementia or providing the very best nursing or residential care for people in later life.

We consider Linfield House to be a 'home for life', as it offers different levels of care under one roof. This means that if a resident’s health declines while they’re living with us, we can tailor the care we provide to meet their changing needs.

Expert care

This continuity creates a sense of stability and comfort for both our residents and their families during what can be a difficult time.

Our ‘home for life’ approach is also important because it means that our residents don’t have to leave behind the surroundings and friendships that they’ve become familiar with.

Linfield House can also accommodate couples who wish to stay together at the home – while still receiving the care that suits both of their needs.

Special connections

Nurturing meaningful connections between residents and staff members is a priority for us. We’ve built tight-knit communities within our home, based around the level of care that our residents require.

By assigning a dedicated team to each area of the home, we actively encourage the development of these close relationships and bonds.

This personalised approach to care allows our staff to understand the unique needs and preferences of each resident, creating a strong sense of familiarity, trust and compassion in the home.

Through high staff-to-resident ratios, we can also ensure that all our residents receive the attention and support that they require.

Beautiful surroundings

Situated right next to Victoria Park, and just a stone's throw from Worthing’s seafront, Linfield House not only boasts a fantastic location, but features a unique communal roof terrace, where residents can enjoy views over the surrounding area.

Due to its proximity to the town centre, Linfield House offers our residents and their families convenience, with easy access to shops, amenities, and excellent public transport links – meaning those who are able to venture outside can remain connected with the wider community. This also helps people to stay connected to familiar surroundings and friendships.

Linfield House is dedicated to continuously improving its facilities and environment. Part of the home is currently undergoing an exciting refresh, which includes the addition of new furniture and beds.

This refurbishment will help to provide additional comfort to those living with us, as well as giving us even more space to provide support and care for those who need it.