The Flower Shop in Littlehampton has something special for Valentine's Day in 2023 and prices are good, as owner Michelle Bly has thought ahead.

Michelle said: "Although it is less complicated than Christmas, it is still hard work, rather than being spread over several days we are working towards one day. As with everything, flower prices have been challenging but luckily I have pre-ordered my red roses and there is only a very small increase on last year."

As well as red roses, another best seller at The Flower Shop, in True Blue Precinct, Wick, is the teddy bear gift sets and hampers.

Michelle said: "Our gift baskets are very popular, being they are three gifts in one! There is something very comforting about a teddy bear, we often had them from babies and they continue to hold a place in our hearts.

The Flower Shop's gift baskets are very popular, as they are three gifts in one

"We love to give them as gifts, like the selection we have for Valentine's Day. One of our best sellers is our teddy bear gift basket, which includes a posy of flowers and a box of chocolates."

The Flower Shop also has a range on Valentine's cards and Belgian chocolates.

