Michelle said: "Although it is less complicated than Christmas, it is still hard work, rather than being spread over several days we are working towards one day. As with everything, flower prices have been challenging but luckily I have pre-ordered my red roses and there is only a very small increase on last year."
As well as red roses, another best seller at The Flower Shop, in True Blue Precinct, Wick, is the teddy bear gift sets and hampers.
Michelle said: "Our gift baskets are very popular, being they are three gifts in one! There is something very comforting about a teddy bear, we often had them from babies and they continue to hold a place in our hearts.
"We love to give them as gifts, like the selection we have for Valentine's Day. One of our best sellers is our teddy bear gift basket, which includes a posy of flowers and a box of chocolates."
The Flower Shop also has a range on Valentine's cards and Belgian chocolates.
Michelle said: "The one thing we are good at is what ever the occasion, we can create beautiful gifts for a wide range of budgets."