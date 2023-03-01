What's next for Chichester Gate? Uncertainty raises concerns over future as Cineworld fights for survival

With the risk of closure looming over Cineworld, and some units remaining empty, what’s next for Chichester City Gate?

The huge leisure park recently suffered the loss of trampolining centre ‘Air Arena’ which shut in January. Frankie and Benny’s restaurant closed down, as has the Gourmet Burger Kitchen, and although some of the empty units have been filled with the arrival of Five Guys and Jungle Mania — the loss of Cineworld would be felt immensely.

The cinema chain went into administration last year and had considered filing for bankruptcy. The business is £5billion in debt and announced it was looking for buyer.

As a result of the cinema chains on going struggles, 129 branches are at risk of closure including Chichester’s. One reader of this newspaper wrote: “I would be very sad to see the cinema close. On Tuesday and Wednesday you can get two for one through the Meerkat movie offer. There is also free parking. I agree price of sweets, popcorn and drinks are high but you don't have to buy any of these and can take your own. IMO the closure of Cineworld would be a real loss to Chichester.”

Cineworld in Chichester Gate

Another said: “Cinema has got so expensive. I pay for a monthly pass but there is so much rubbish out at the moment it’s hardly worth it. I feel sorry for the cinemas as there are not many big films to get people out. Reduce the costs and more people would go.”

"We can’t lose a cinema. The reason food and drink is expensive is cos that’s how the cinema makes most of its money unfortunately. You do have the option to take your own food and drink though. The problem as well is the fact that people are now streaming the new movies at home. There’s a website I go onto and it allows me to watch all the new movies for free while they’re being shown at the cinema. So they’re losing customers due to this. I really hope they don’t close though!”

Chichester City Gates has been approached for more information.