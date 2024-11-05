A wheelchair user is called for businesses in West Sussex to be more open about their accessibility, citing her local Southwick café as the gold standard to follow.

Mel Humphreys has even offered to visit local businesses to offer advise on how to help not only wheelchair users but everyone with accessibility needs.

She is a regular at Port Kitchen at Shoreham Port, as she can easily access the café. She has praised its clear, well-explained accessibility guide, which can be found and downloaded easily on its website.

Mel said: "I'm tired of having to phone everywhere to see if I can even get in the door. I am trying to find a way to encourage local businesses to have proper access statements on their websites.

Mel Humphreys wants people to 'see the pink not the wheelchair' and she wants to be able to know which businesses are accessible without having to phone and ask first

"Port Kitchen is an amazing local business with the gold standard of access statements and want to get my idea out there to other businesses. I just don't understand why other people don't do it. In an ideal world, I’d like places to be rated, much like they are for hygiene."

The café and kitchen at Adur Dock, Albion Street, Southwick, was opened by Shoreham Port in June 2022 and it was the first eatery in Adur to achieve Dementia Friendly status.

​Annie Poyer, marketing and communications co-ordinator, said: "When we were planning the building, making it accessible was only part of the job. How could people know if they could have access if it isn't obvious? I wouldn't want people to feel they have to do a recce beforehand, they should be able to come and find it is inclusive."

The Accessibility Guide is easily found on the Port Kitchen website and can be downloaded in standard print and large print. It is laid out clearly, with information relating to access, hearing, visual and general needs, as well as transport information.

Mel Humphreys outside Port Kitchen at Adur Dock, Albion Street, Southwick,, which she says is 'gold standard'

Polly Child, general manager at Port Kitchen, said: "I am autistic and have ADHD and I wanted to make it easy for people to find accessibility information. It isn't always easy for people to talk on the phone. There is no excuse when you are planning a build for not including people and making it accessible."

Mel said it is unfortunately rare for businesses to be so open. She often has to ring in advance and even then may arrive to find steps she has not been informed about or a lack of space to fit a wheelchair.

"Most websites have nothing about it," she said. "I know everyone's ideas of accessibility is different but at Port Kitchen, they have thought of everything. When I point it out to other places, they say it is a good idea but it shouldn't need to be pointed out.

"We don't want to have to ask everywhere we want to go, we should just be able to look it up. Life is hard enough, we just want to live it the best we can. We don't want special treatment, we want to be like everyone else."

Mel describes herself as 'Mrs Independent', as she is used to managing by herself. She just needs level access, space to get round and an accessible toilet, and she wants to be able to find out if that is available without having to make a phone call first.

She added: "Sometimes places put the tables so close together, you feel you are in the way. I just needs a bit of thought put into it, and Port Kitchen has done it in spades. It is gold standard."