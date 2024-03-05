Why wellbeing matters so much at Worthing charity Guild Care’s Caer Gwent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our range of expert care services can be life-changing for our residents and their loved ones, and the wellbeing activities that we offer at Caer Gwent form a big part of that.

We encourage everyone staying with us to enjoy as many activities as possible. Our activities are always tailored to the needs of those staying with us, and we understand the positive difference that they can make to people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Here Sammy Paynter, our health and wellbeing co-ordinator, explains what makes Caer Gwent so special.

Residents enjoying an activity with Sammy

An individual approach

“We always adapt to deliver the right level of care – wherever our residents are on their journey,” says Sammy. “It’s no different when it comes to the way that we approach their wellbeing.

“No two people are the same – some might prefer to relax and read a book, while others love getting involved in group activities, such as chair yoga or DrumFit. That’s why we always make sure we offer something for everyone to enjoy.”

As part of our person-centred approach to care, our team ensures that everyone staying with us enjoys plenty of one-to-one time. This means that we can build stronger bonds with our residents, and deliver the best possible care with compassion, warmth and expertise.

Sammy with a resident

A real family spirit

We pride ourselves on the tight-knit, community spirit across all of our homes. Some of our carers have been with us for over 30 years, giving our residents a real sense of stability and familiarity.

Sammy, who’s been a part of our team for eight years, told us: “It really feels like one big family here. There are always lovely friendships flourishing, and our activities help to bring everyone closer together.

Our activity programmes are meticulously planned by our health and wellbeing co-ordinators, which means that we always deliver the right balance of physical and emotional care.

Sammy and a resident doing some gardening

An activity for every occasion

From arts and crafts that inspire creativity, to chair yoga that provides vital physical activity or external day trips with our team that offer a sense of adventure and independence – there are a wealth of activities to choose from.

“Whether it’s a one-to-one shopping trip in Worthing, or a group trip out to the seafront, our day trips always go down a treat”, adds Sammy. “We love to give our residents the choice on where they’d like to go and family and loved ones are also welcome to come along.

“We understand how important it is that our residents continue to feel involved in their local community whilst staying with us.”

Expert, high quality care is a must for Guild Care but our approach to wellbeing is also a crucial part of the holistic care that we provide, helping our residents to live well and enjoy life.

For more information about Caer Gwent or Guild Care care homes, or to sign up to our funding and planning care event at Caer Gwent on April 19, please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or [email protected]