Wildlife Charity rescues its 6000th casualty of the year

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue has had its busiest year and dealt with over 6000th casualties for the first time admitting a hedgehog into its care today!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hedgehog found in Hollingbury in Brighton, was discovered out during the day wobbly and thin. Rescued by Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service it has been delivered into East Sussex WRAS Casualty Centre at Whitesmith for assessment and care.

Every month other than January has seen record breaking numbers of casualties being dealt with at WRAS.2024 has been a struggle and WRAS need volunteers, and funding to help keep the charity going strong well into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly over 90% of all casualties are either directly or indirectly related to human activity, and the more we build and develop the area the more our wildlife will come into conflict with humans.

WRAS's 6000th Casualty of 2024

Although WRAS is becoming more well-know, as other centres struggle and close, more and more pressure is applied to WRAS to pick up the pieces and cope with all the workload.

"The demand on our service is huge and every increasing and we are being stretched to our limit. We are already trying to plan for next summers busy season and trying to find ways we can cope with the workload, but we know it's going to be hard", said Trevor Weeks MBE Founder & Operations Director for East Sussex WRAS.

Over 45 rescues have closed down across the UK this year, so please help keep WRAS alive and well to ensure we are here for future generations or humans and wildlife, supporting our local biodiversity.www.wildlifeambulance.org Reg Charity 1108880