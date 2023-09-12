Wilko in Eastbourne announces that it will close
Wilko’s at Sovereign Harbour will shut on Sunday, September 17 for shoppers.
However, the store at the Beacon Shopping Centre will remain open for the time being.
Administrators PwC said they had “explored all opportunities to save the business” but “despite extensive efforts”, no significant part of Wilko’s operations can be rescued.
In a statement released yesterday (Monday, September 11), the administrators confirmed that all Wilko stores and its two distribution centres will close.
It is anticipated that all stores will close by early October.
The closures will result in redundancies of 9,100 employees.
Staff at 124 stores have today been informed that those outlets will close on, or before, Thursday, September 21.
Timings for the closure of the remaining 222 stores will be announced “in due course”, the administrator said.
The Sovereign Harbour store as well as Bognor and Crawley will close this Sunday, with the last day for employees being Tuesday, September 19.
The other Sussex stores, Worthing and The Beacon Eastbourne, Burgess Hill and Horsham, will remain open for the time being.
The full list of stores closing on Sunday is:
Accrington, Ashington, Blackwood, Bognor, Bradford, Bury St Edmunds, Coalville, Crawley, Droylsden, Ellesmere Port, Falkirk, Ferndown, Hanley, Humberstone, Huyton, Kensington High Street, Kings Heath, Lakeside, Leigh, Letchworth, Maidenhead, Market Harborough, Melton Mowbray, Newport, Orpington, Pontefract, Pontypool, Redruth, Rugeley, Shirley, Southport, Sovereign Harbour, Torquay, Wimbledon, Wombwell, Woodhouse Lane - Leeds, Worcester, Workington.