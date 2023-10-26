A proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Representatives from Arun District Council (ADC), Freedom Leisure, the Windmill Cinema, and other key partners joined together on Tuesday (October 24) to discuss the current situation and future plans for reopening the historic venue.

It has now been announced that the involved teams hope to reopen the complex in March 2024, once repair work has commenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from ADC said: “It was a positive and constructive meeting with stakeholders committed to seeing the Windmill back up and operational and better than ever.

A proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced. Photo: S Robards

“Discussion was had about the potential for a partial reopening, and it was clear that this was not a possibility.

"As the Freeholder of that building, we need to make sure that the safety of the public, the staff and contractors is our priority."

The building was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the neighbouring Harvester restaurant on Thursday, August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinema bosses were hopeful of reopening by August 14 but the venue remained closed after asbestos was discovered in the premises.

The statement continued: “The independent fire assessment that has been done is very clear that in its current condition, the building doesn’t offer a safe environment, and therefore a programme of work has been put together so that the process of getting the Windmill back in action can begin safely, properly and with all the right partners involved."