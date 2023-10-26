BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Windmill Cinema: Here's when the historic venue could reopen following devastating Harvester fire

A proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Representatives from Arun District Council (ADC), Freedom Leisure, the Windmill Cinema, and other key partners joined together on Tuesday (October 24) to discuss the current situation and future plans for reopening the historic venue.

It has now been announced that the involved teams hope to reopen the complex in March 2024, once repair work has commenced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from ADC said: “It was a positive and constructive meeting with stakeholders committed to seeing the Windmill back up and operational and better than ever.

Most Popular
A proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced. Photo: S RobardsA proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced. Photo: S Robards
A proposed date for the reopening of the Windmill Cinema has been announced. Photo: S Robards

“Discussion was had about the potential for a partial reopening, and it was clear that this was not a possibility.

"As the Freeholder of that building, we need to make sure that the safety of the public, the staff and contractors is our priority."

Demolition work starts at the Harvester

The building was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the neighbouring Harvester restaurant on Thursday, August 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cinema bosses were hopeful of reopening by August 14 but the venue remained closed after asbestos was discovered in the premises.

The statement continued: “The independent fire assessment that has been done is very clear that in its current condition, the building doesn’t offer a safe environment, and therefore a programme of work has been put together so that the process of getting the Windmill back in action can begin safely, properly and with all the right partners involved."

Meanwhile, demolition work of the Harvester has begun next door, and owners Mitchell & Butler said they hope to build an ‘even better’ restaurant in its place.

Related topics:RepresentativesArun District CouncilFreedom Leisure