Winners of the 2023 British Made Awards include Hailsham energy firm

SME News Magazine has announced the winners of this year’s British Made Awards programme and the exclusive list includes Hailsham-based renewable energy firm, OHM Energy.

Consistently improving skills and reach, the creatives, manufacturers, and producers within the Britsh Made Awards programme each contribute to elevating their industries, ultimately enabling the UK market to flourish further into the future. From pioneering design and manufacturing to innovative AI-led companies improving health and safety, this year’s British Made Awards is fruitful, diverse, and full of inspiring success stories, such as OHM Energy.

Over the past twelve years, OHM Energy has become a market leader in the installation of renewable energy. With impressive expertise in Solar PB, Solar Thermal, Biomass, and Heat Pumps, OHM Energy has earned national recognition and a seat on the National MCS Working Group for Solar Battery Storage Technology, all whilst offering exemplary customer service and cutting-edge, quality, renewable energy solutions to clients throughout the country.

Aside from unprecedented commercial success and 150% growth over the past 12 months, OHM Energy has also taken the initiative to bridge the gaps by partnering with East Sussex College to launch a decarbonisation centre in Sussex. The hub serves as a training centre for anyone wishing to sign up for renewable energy courses, boosting the local economy and offering opportunities and apprenticeships.

OHM Energy

OHM Energy’s Co-Founder and MD, Jason Lindfield says: “It’s been a busy and exciting year for us with more installations than ever on top of launching the training hub and actively working as Renewable Energy Champions for local councils. We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised by SME as it’s a real honour to be included in such an exclusive list.”

Awards Coordinator Jack Ford commented on the success of the programme: “The British Made Awards are here to celebrate those making waves in their industries not simply for the present moment, but for the near and distant future of the market in the UK. Hosting this year’s programme has been a great experience, and I truly wish each of our winners all the best for the years to come.”

SME News prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.