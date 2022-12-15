Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally, announces a new ultra-low-fare route from its base at Gatwick Airport to Nice, France.

From the March 26 2023, Wizz Air will operate daily flights between Gatwick Airport and Nice, so travellers can enjoy all the city has to offer.

Whether it be a visit to the Musée Matisse for art lovers, a relaxing day on one of the many local beaches, or eating fresh seafood at some of the city’s famous restaurants on the promenade, Nice has something for every type of traveller.

This announcement is the latest in a series of routes that Wizz Air has launched from Gatwick Airport, including most recently new routes to Lyon in France, Marrakesh and Agadir in Morocco and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Picture by Carl Court/Getty Images

Following the opening of its base at London Gatwick in October 2020, Wizz Air now offers over 25 routes to both popular and off-the-beaten track destinations for travellers from the airport.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are thrilled to announce our new route from Gatwick Airport to Nice. This is an important expansion to our network as it will offer passengers the chance to fly with us directly to the French Riviera ahead of the summer season.

“With stunning beaches and a charming old town, there’s something to appeal to everyone visiting.