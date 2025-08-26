Wizz Air flight diverted from London Gatwick after passenger requires medical assistance
A Wizz Air flight has been diverted from London Gatwick on Tuesday, August 26.
A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Flight W95612 from Medina to London Gatwick has been diverted to Sphinx International Airport (Egypt) due to a passenger requiring medical assistance. The health and safety of passengers and crew is our number one priority."
You can see all updates from London Gatwick today including delays and cancellations here.