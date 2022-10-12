Flights to Israel’s Mediterranean coast will increase from six a week to seven a week, starting from the beginning of November.

The airline will also launch a new route from Luton Airport to Amman in Jordan, with flights commencing in December 2022.

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £35.99.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, has announced it will increase the frequency of its flights from Gatwick Airport to Tel Aviv in Israel. Picture by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

From December 13, 2022, Wizz Air will operate flights three times a week to Amman. Known as the White City, Amman is famous for its architectural style and spectacular Roman ruins.

The Jordanian capital is packed with history, art galleries, and museums as well as a buzzing restaurant and night life scene.

For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK said: “We are thrilled to announce this new route from London Luton to Amman as well as increased frequencies on our existing Gatwick to Tel Aviv route.

“Amman offers a perfect introduction to the Middle East, whether it’s the authentic cuisine, incredible hospitality, or unique architecture, travellers will not be disappointed.

“We are committed to offering our passengers even more choices for their holidays, alongside ultra-low fares, and high-quality service.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft.”

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing and most sustainable ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 166 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.