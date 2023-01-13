Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, celebrates the launch of its new seasonal route from Gatwick Airport to Lyon in France.

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from £21.99.

Wizz Air will operate flights four times a week during the winter season to France’s third-largest city, Lyon. A perfect destination for a bustling city break, Lyon is filled with historical landmarks, renowned restaurants, and famous frescoes. For those looking for an action-packed trip, the city also serves as a gateway to the Alps and is a short drive away from several ski resorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement follows the recent launch of two new routes from Gatwick Airport to Verona in Italy and Grenoble in France.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, celebrates the launch of its new seasonal route from Gatwick Airport to Lyon in France

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October 2020, Wizz Air has offered an array of routes to both popular and off-the-beaten track destinations for its customers in London and the South of England. The airline now offers over 27 routes from the airport.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of yet another new route from Gatwick Airport. Not only is Lyon known for its UNESCO-listed Old Town, but it is only a short drive away from world renowned ski resorts in the French Alps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest launch highlights our commitment to bringing improved connectivity, affordable fares, and more choice to our customers in the UK.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft”

Advertisement Hide Ad