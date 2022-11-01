The new routes will offer passengers the opportunity to travel to exciting and exotic destinations in Europe and North Africa, with tickets available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from £17.99.

From Gatwick Airport, Wizz Air launched its new flights to Marrakesh and Agadir on October 30, offering travellers the chance to experience two bustling Moroccan cities and enjoy a year-round sunny climate.

The inaugural flight to Sharm El Sheikh launches today [November 1], and with flights twice a week to the popular beach city, it is the perfect destination for travellers to explore its world-famous dive spots, magnificent history, and surrounding desert.

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most sustainable airline, has celebrated the launch of seven new ultra-low-fare routes from its bases at Gatwick Airport and London Luton to Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Agadir, Marrakesh, Prague, and Tallinn.

Building on its expansion at Gatwick Airport following the acquisition of additional slots last year, Wizz Air now offers over 25 routes from the airport.

The inaugural flights from London Luton Airport commenced on October 30 with the launch of daily flights to Prague, the enchanting capital of the Czech Republic, which offers visitors impressive heritage sites, alluring architecture, and a buzzing nightlife.

For travellers eager to soak up some winter sun, twice weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh launched on October 31, a coastal resort known for its crystal-clear waters and idyllic year-round temperatures.

Flights to the Estonian capital of Tallinn and sunny beach resort of Hurghada take off today [November 1].

With the launch of these new routes, Wizz Air now offers over 65 routes from London Luton, where it is the largest operator.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are very excited to announce the addition of seven new routes from our bases at London Luton and Gatwick Airport.

“These new markets offer our UK customers a selection of unique winter-sun getaways and city breaks, as we look beyond the typical European leisure destinations.

“We are confident that Wizz Air offers the best price on these routes, making it more accessible than ever for our customers to explore new and exciting destinations.

“We remain committed to diversifying our operations at Luton and Gatwick Airport, driven by high demand from our customers, as we continue to stimulate new markets and boost connectivity.