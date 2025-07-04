Woodland in Flimwell goes up for auction

Woodland near well-known Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Land off Kilndown Road, Flimwell, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £80,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 24 July.

The woodland, in in the village of Kilndown and extending to approximately 0.7 acres, is being offered with an approved lawful development certificate.

AUCTION: Land off Kilndown Road, Flimwell

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “The certificate, approved by the local authority, allows the stationing of a caravan for weekend leisure occupation; use of land as leisure plot; open storage of cars (and various car parts including seats and wheels), a small boat, trailers and a small sailing dingy, subject to conditions.”

Accessed from the A21 next to Route One Van Sales, the land is approximately 600 meters into the woods from the main road and can be located via the What3Words app using: animator.accent.freezers

The site, which is ring fenced with chestnut stakes and stock fencing with a five-bar gate and has rights of way with vehicles or on foot 365 days per year, is a short distance from Tunbridge Wells, Bewl Water, Bedgebury, Scotney Castle and Wadhurst.

Also offered at the auction is another parcel of Land off Kilndown Road, Flimwell, which has a freehold guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

Jade added: “Situated in the village of Kilndown, this freehold parcel of woodland extends to approximately 0.48 acres (0.19 hectares). Rights of way is granted for both vehicular and pedestrian access throughout the year.

The woodland is located just off the A21 a short distance from Tunbridge Wells, Bewl Water and Bedgebury. It can be located via the What3Words app using hindering.push.deployed.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.