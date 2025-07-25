Woodland in Flimwell sold at auction

Woodland near well-known Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Land off Kilndown Road, Flimwell was among 170 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £15,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 24 July.

The site, extending to approximately 0.48 acres (0.19 hectares), is a short distance from Tunbridge Wells, Bewl Water, Bedgebury, Scotney Castle and Wadhurst.

SOLD: Kilndown Road woodland

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “We had strong interest in this parcel of land situated in the village of Kilndown and ended up with a good result for both vendor and purchaser.

“The chance to own woodland often proves to be popular – now is a good time to come to market if you are considering disposal.”

Accessed from the A21 next to 'Route One Van Sales' the land is approximately 600 metres into the woods from the main road. Rights of way is granted for both vehicular and pedestrian access throughout the year.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 16 September and concludes on Thursday 18 September. Closing date for entries is 26 August, with the catalogue available from 29 August.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.