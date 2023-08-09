Woods Travel Summer Open Day 2023

On Wednesday, July 26th, Woods Travel held its annual Summer Open Day, and we were thrilled to welcome our valued customers to the event.

The atmosphere was brilliant as our guests enjoyed over 100 scones, eight punnets of juicy strawberries, generous servings of whipped cream, refreshing jugs of Pimm’s, and an abundance of tea and coffee. The turnout exceeded our expectations, making it a tremendous success for all involved.

Joint-Managing Director, Tina Shaw-Morton, expressed her gratitude to our wonderful customers for their unwavering support. The Summer Open Day is a special occasion for both customers and staff to come together and enjoy. The high number of attendees was incredible, and the company looks forward to offering an exciting programme of trips and holidays in 2024.

Joint-Managing Director, Kristy Elsmere, extended her thanks not only to our loyal customers but also to our exceptional staff. Over the past 12 months, our team has worked tirelessly to bring Woods Travel back to full operation, and their dedication has made us stronger than ever before.

Woods Travel Staff and founder Roger Elsmere

We would also like to express our appreciation to all the suppliers and local businesses who generously contributed to our raffle. The raffle raised a fantastic £506 for St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and will help to support the incredible services they provide to the members of our community.

At Woods Travel, we deeply value the support and loyalty of our customers and staff. We are committed to providing exceptional travel experiences and services. Thank you to everyone who attended our Summer Open Day. We look forward to welcoming you aboard one of our luxury coaches for your next Woods adventure.

For further information, or to stay updated with our latest offers and events, please visit our website (Woodstravel.co.uk) or get in touch with our friendly team by phone on 01243 868080.