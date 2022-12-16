Staff at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Chichester, have secured an historic pay increase this week.

Around 1,200 workers have been rewarded with one of the largest single pay deals in the history of the plant, worth up to 17.6 percent.

It means a typical worker’s pay will increase by ten per cent plus a one-off payment of £2,000.

A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce said: “In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal. We can confirm that a pay rise of 10 ten per cent will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023. Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.”

The home of Rolls Royce Motor Cars

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise. For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing. The union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.

“This is a testament to the organising efforts of the Unite reps at Goodwood. It’s also proof that our union’s laser sighted focus on jobs, pay and conditions is winning for workers.”

In October, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled its first electric car Spectre, reflecting the forward-thinking of the world’s most prestigious car manufacturer.

Spectre is not only an historic moment for Rolls-Royce, but also an historic moment for electrification – with Spectre, the marque confirms that the technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience. To that end, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.

