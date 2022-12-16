Around 1,200 workers have been rewarded with one of the largest single pay deals in the history of the plant, worth up to 17.6 percent.
It means a typical worker’s pay will increase by ten per cent plus a one-off payment of £2,000.
A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce said: “In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal. We can confirm that a pay rise of 10 ten per cent will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023. Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise. For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing. The union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.
“This is a testament to the organising efforts of the Unite reps at Goodwood. It’s also proof that our union’s laser sighted focus on jobs, pay and conditions is winning for workers.”
In October, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled its first electric car Spectre, reflecting the forward-thinking of the world’s most prestigious car manufacturer.
Spectre is not only an historic moment for Rolls-Royce, but also an historic moment for electrification – with Spectre, the marque confirms that the technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience. To that end, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.
Spectre is not just great for the environment - it will bring another major boost to the Chichester economy. At a press unveiling at the Goodwood plant, the chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Torsten Müller-Ötvös, spoke of the importance of the company's West Sussex base: "Our home is the centre of something very special, something to be proud of. It's where dreams become reality. Where the most skilled and dedicated craftspeople, designers and engineers, find their home - and where our clients come to experience the magic of Rolls-Royce and bring their own bespoke visions to life."