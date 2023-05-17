Works have begun in a South Street building as another pizzeria makes plans to open in Chichester.

As reported by this newspaper last month, sourdough pizza chain Three Joes made plans to open a brand-new site in the city.

Today (Wednesday, May 17), works have been taking place inside the building and Three Joes has confirmed the imminent arrival of its latest restaurant.

The company’s website reads: “On it’s way to the charming South Street in Chichester, our lovingly designed restaurant will make its mark, offering the perfect setting for small gatherings to large celebrations.

South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

“We offer seriously tasty sourdough pizza, local craft beer, cocktails, milkshakes and a fantastic Mini Three Joes menu for under 8s. We make our sourdough from scratch everyday using the finest Caputo flour and all our pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens. ”

The pizza chain submitted plans in April to open in the former Lime Squeezy building, and include details about signage installation and branding. The plans have so far not gone down well with the Chichester Society or the city council.