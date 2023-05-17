Edit Account-Sign Out
Works begin on new pizzeria Three Joes in South Street Chichester

Works have begun in a South Street building as another pizzeria makes plans to open in Chichester.

By Joe Stack
Published 17th May 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:01 BST

As reported by this newspaper last month, sourdough pizza chain Three Joes made plans to open a brand-new site in the city.

Today (Wednesday, May 17), works have been taking place inside the building and Three Joes has confirmed the imminent arrival of its latest restaurant.

The company’s website reads: “On it’s way to the charming South Street in Chichester, our lovingly designed restaurant will make its mark, offering the perfect setting for small gatherings to large celebrations.

South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate ShemiltSouth Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt
“We offer seriously tasty sourdough pizza, local craft beer, cocktails, milkshakes and a fantastic Mini Three Joes menu for under 8s. We make our sourdough from scratch everyday using the finest Caputo flour and all our pizzas are cooked in wood-fired ovens. ”

The pizza chain submitted plans in April to open in the former Lime Squeezy building, and include details about signage installation and branding. The plans have so far not gone down well with the Chichester Society or the city council.

Both organisations objected to the plans with the latter stating: “The proposal does not accord with the relevant advertisement design guidance which aims to avoid proliferation of projecting signs, illumination and logos or designs in addition to text. As proposed, the signage would harm the character and appearance of the conservation area. It is also noted that the building number is proposed to be removed, this should be retained or replaced if possible, in accordance with the design guidance.”