​​Worthing-based home care provider Caremark has announced a long-term charity partnership with Canine Partners which it says is the first of its kind.

David Watson, corporate relationship manager at Canine Partners, left, with David Glover, joint chief executive at Worthing-based Caremark Limited

The company said the platinum partner corporate sponsorship agreement was unique in the home care sector, in that the charity’s objectives were exactly the same as those of the sponsor – helping people to remain at home with independence and a greater quality of life.

David Glover, Caremark’s joint chief executive, said: “I am extremely excited about this partnership with Canine Partners. Their values are completely aligned with ours and we are very proud to be supporting a charity that helps people in the same way as ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through our provision of home care, we change thousands of people’s lives for the better. With our monetary donations to Canine Partners, we are enabling people in need to lead better, more fulfilling, confident and happy lives.

"The partnerships between dog and person are really quite remarkable, they are life changing. It is with great pleasure that we associate our brand name with theirs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes approximately 18 months to train a canine partner from selection at eight weeks old to being partnered with a person with physical disabilities. The dogs provide practical, physiological, psychological and social benefits, including increased independence, companionship, a sense of security and increased social interaction.

David Watson, corporate relationship manager at Canine Partners, said: "We are delighted to be entering into a fundraising partnership with Caremark Ltd which will greatly assist Canine Partners in providing assistance dogs to support people with disabilities across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad