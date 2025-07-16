Worthing-based homecare business earns double finalist recognition at British Franchise Awards

Worthing-based Caremark, one of the leading UK home care franchises, is delighted to announce that due to its sustained success and commitment to operational excellence, it has been shortlisted as a finalist in two major categories at the 2025 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards: Franchisor of the Year and Leadership & Culture.

As Caremark marks its 20th year in franchising, the home care franchise is entering a new phase of momentum. Building on last year’s record 20% turnover increase and an industry-leading 0% network failure rate, Caremark now operates 140 franchises across the UK, including its first franchise in Scotland—a milestone that sets the stage for further expansion.

At the heart of this growth is Caremark’s commitment to franchisee support and development. From their first engagement and onwards, the company provides new franchisees with extensive training, on-boarding, skills in recruitment, HR, team culture, business growth, quality and compliance in care, financial management and strategy. This is further bolstered by its innovative National Marketing Fund, which has delivered thousands of leads for its UK network.

“This recognition comes at a pivotal time for our business,” said David Glover, Joint CEO of Caremark.

Caremark Head Office team - Worthing

“We’ve spent 20 years building a franchise network based on trust, collaboration, and continuous improvement – and we’re proud to be a brand that’s still pushing forward.

“To be shortlisted for Franchisor of the Year and Leadership & Culture is a direct reflection of the work our network and head office teams put into creating a strong, supportive and high-performing environment. It’s also proof that doing the right thing – even in a challenging sector – really does pay off.”

Caremark’s growth strategy is built around incremental improvements that lead to transformational results – a theme that underpinned its 2025 national conference earlier this year. The company reported a 20% year-on-year increase in turnover in 2024, reaching £151 million, alongside improved customer retention and record-breaking care enquiry numbers.

The Leadership & Culture category celebrates franchisors that put people and values at the centre of their model, while Franchisor of the Year recognises all-round excellence in ethical franchising, operational support, and business innovation.

Chief Executive of the BFA Pip Wilkins said:

“Our huge congratulations to Caremark and all our finalists this year. As ever, the entries were very strong, and we commend each and every one of them for their efforts over the past 12 months to do more and to do better. Our members are the backbone of the BFA, upholding the ethical values of the association and we thank them for their commitment. The winners will be announced at our awards event in November, when the best in UK franchising come together to celebrate success. We look forward to seeing Caremark there on the night and wish them the very best of luck.”

Winners will be announced on 6th November 2025 at the BFA’s annual conference and awards ceremony in Telford.