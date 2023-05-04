Worthing-based Rossetts Mercedes motoring towards net zero

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz announces an all-electric version of the popular Sprinter, local Mercedes-Benz dealership Rossetts has electrified their premises using green energy, making great strides towards becoming a net zero motoring business.

Rossetts

Worthing-based Rossetts Commercials is a ‘one-stop shop’ for all business vehicle needs from sales to servicing, and they are now solar pioneers for the automotive sector. Free solar energy powers operations at Rossetts and can also be used to charge EVs as the UK gradually transitions from petrol to electric vehicles.

“With Mercedes-Benz only selling electric vehicles after 2030, we decided it was time to lead on electrification. Although improving, the motor industry has a long way to go to reaching net zero. Reducing our carbon footprint has been part of our strategy for years and recent energy prices helped push sustainability to the top of our agenda.”

“Extended opening hours are essential for clients but have added to our overheads. Since the pandemic, our energy bills were escalating, so we decided to take control of our energy supply and install a 200kW solar panel system that now powers the entire premises,” says Richard Wheeler, Group Dealer Principal at Rossetts Commercials.

Local renewable energy company, OHM Energy installed 440 rooftop solar panels with each producing up to 455W. To date, Rossetts has virtually operated off grid for around three days at a time and this period is expected to increase with the longer daylight hours of summer.

“With a 200kW system, Rossetts can expect to more than halve their energy bills and at current energy prices, they will recoup their entire investment within less than 3 years,” says Paul Vine, Director of OHM Energy.

“Additionally the new solar panels will save 1800 tons of carbon over the next 20 years.”

Transport is the largest emitting sector of greenhouse gas emissions, producing 24% of the UK’s total emissions in 2020 according to government figures.

Since then, the UK automotive industry has reduced its carbon footprint to the lowest level on record. Last year saw the average CO2 emissions of vehicles produced in the UK fall by 11.2 percent compared with their 2020 equivalents.

