Worthing brewery opens bookings for free International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day

As well as brewing a special beer, the event is focused on providing a networking opportunity for all women in the brewing and beer industry, not just brewers but beertenders, marketing, sales, logistics, ops, finance, drays, community managers, cicerones and sommeliers, home brewers, beer nerds and the beer curious.

Kate Hyde, head brewer at Hand Brew Co on the Garcia Trading Estate, in Canterbury Road, said it is a great opportunity for women who are interested in beer to meet and exchange, and build a network.

She said: "The first year we did the Women's Day brew, in 2022, we had about 80 people and last year we had just over 50. Obviously, the greater the number of attendees, the greater the value for them."

The event will take place on March 8, International Women’s Day, with mashing in at about 10am. Visit www.eventcreate.com/e/handbrewcoiwd to sign up for free.

The brew should be done about 4.30pm, and friends and partners will be invited from 5pm to join the women for drinks, fun, dancing and entertainment until about 8pm.

To fill the day while the brew ticks away in the background, there will be talks, workshops, activities, debates and entertainment, including a book club and DJs.

Kate said: "We try to keep everyone entertained throughout the day – not all of it is beer related. There's a lot of waiting around in brewing, so I figure filling the day is important but it also allows people to mingle more easily when they are all engaged in activities together."

Alix Blease from Lallemand Yeast will be giving a talk about beer recipe development and a marine biologist from Sussex Dolphin Project will speak on their work along the coast.

Cherry Shakewell will lead a burlesque dance workshop, author Jane Peyton will run a book club discussion about Darling by India Knight, there will be tarot reading and life drawing, plus Audio Active will be have a rap workshop.