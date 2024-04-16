Worthing brewery set to launch its new International Women's Day beer on Record Store Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Named Gill & Coote, the beer was made to a special recipe created by Kate Hyde, head brewer and production manager at the brewery in Canterbury Road.

The name is a nod to two women who won a landmark sex discrimination case against a Fleet Street bar where women were banned from standing and being served at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill & Coote has burnt toffee and dried dates on the nose, a rich luxurious body and a satisfyingly dry finish. It will be available on cask at The Toad in the Hole, in Newland Road, Worthing, and in cans on Saturday, April 20.

Worthing brewery Hand Brew Co ran a fantastic International Women's Day brewing event, attracting women involved in the brewing industry from far and wide.

As well as the International Women's Day beer launch, the pub is celebrating music on Record Store Day with an all-day DJ session.

Kate said: "The idea of doing the beer launch on a Saturday is so that people can drop in at a time that suits their schedule and if they have little ones, for example, they can bring them along for a bit. It works out quite nicely as there's a nice flow all day and never this feeling of chaos!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewers came to the brewing event on Friday, March 8, from far and wide, including Birmingham, Oxford and Folkestone, to join local enthusiasts in making the special International Women's Day dark mild from a recipe Kate wrote especially.