Worthing brewery set to launch its new International Women's Day beer on Record Store Day
Named Gill & Coote, the beer was made to a special recipe created by Kate Hyde, head brewer and production manager at the brewery in Canterbury Road.
The name is a nod to two women who won a landmark sex discrimination case against a Fleet Street bar where women were banned from standing and being served at the bar.
Gill & Coote has burnt toffee and dried dates on the nose, a rich luxurious body and a satisfyingly dry finish. It will be available on cask at The Toad in the Hole, in Newland Road, Worthing, and in cans on Saturday, April 20.
Worthing brewery welcomes women from far and wide for fantastic International Women's Day brewing event
As well as the International Women's Day beer launch, the pub is celebrating music on Record Store Day with an all-day DJ session.
Kate said: "The idea of doing the beer launch on a Saturday is so that people can drop in at a time that suits their schedule and if they have little ones, for example, they can bring them along for a bit. It works out quite nicely as there's a nice flow all day and never this feeling of chaos!
Brewers came to the brewing event on Friday, March 8, from far and wide, including Birmingham, Oxford and Folkestone, to join local enthusiasts in making the special International Women's Day dark mild from a recipe Kate wrote especially.
Profits from the sales of Gill & Coote will be donated to Women for Women International, supporting and helping women affected by war around the globe.
