Worthing charity Guild Care’s Haviland House – a unique place to call home

​Choosing a care home for a loved one is a complex and emotional decision. It can feel even more daunting if that person is living with dementia.

You might have questions around safety, security, and the quality of dedicated care – but it’s important to remember that all your concerns are completely natural.

At Guild Care, our Haviland House home in Worthing has a unique approach to its dedicated dementia care. Comprising five distinct households—Angmering, Bramber, Clapham, Durrington, and Elmer—each is tailored to care for those living with a specific stage of dementia. This means that all our residents receive exactly the level of care they need when they need it.

Our Angmering household, for example, caters to our more independent residents, or those that require minimal day-to-day support, while Elmer offers more comprehensive care for all aspects of day-to-day life. By providing a range of adaptable options within one home, we can help to deliver stability and peace of mind to our residents and their families.

An environment where everyone feels supported

At Guild Care, we recognise the importance of ensuring that everyone in our homes feels safe, comfortable, and loved. That’s why each household at Haviland House not only addresses specific care needs, but also fosters a supportive environment where genuine bonds and friendships flourish among residents, and our staff.

As Kerri Sparrowe, dedicated care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead at Guild Care explains: "Our staff members are not just caregivers; some have been with us for over 30 years, and they become companions on our residents' journeys. For us, it’s all about fostering a sense of belonging and connection."

By having five distinct households, we also ensure that our residents are taking part in activities that are right for them. For those who enjoy light exercise, for example, we offer inclusive, non-strenuous classes which include a mix of stretching and yoga.

However, we recognise that these sessions aren’t for everyone, which is why we also offer activities like sensory therapy, which can be really valuable for residents at Durrington and Elmer, who are living with more advanced symptoms of dementia. These sessions can help people to access memories, feelings, and emotions that they may otherwise find difficult to recall.

A forever home for those who need it

Our Haviland House team undergoes continuous dementia training, which helps them to see the world through our residents’ eyes, whilst delivering care that’s compassionate and respectful.

As Kerri Sparrowe notes: “Here at Haviland House, we really value the close bonds between residents and staff. Having this familiarity can be soothing for our residents, and it really makes the place feel like a forever home.”

Across all of our Guild Care homes – Haviland House, Linfield House and Caer Gwent – we strive to create a community that cares for the most vulnerable among us in the most empowering way.

