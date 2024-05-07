Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The consultation was prompted by a building condition survey report, which highlighted significant remediation required and included a long-term, 30-year review.

The management board and trustees said they had reluctantly decided to close the charity’s building on the corner of Shelley Road and Southey Road following the consultation period.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, Guild Care chief executive, said: "We agonised over the decision to enter into this consultation and the outcome was sadly unavoidable, having been advised that the repairs and modernisation of the building at Dolphin Court would cost up to £7million over the next 30 years.

Dolphin Court has been part of Guild Care’s provision since the mid-1960s. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"Ultimately the board of trustees and the management team are aligned in believing that this course of action is in the best interests of Guild Care, particularly to protect the future delivery of our charitable purpose.”

Dolphin Court has been part of Guild Care’s provision since the mid-1960s and has been a highly-regarded community asset, providing a home and a community for thousands of older people during that time.

However, the building now requires significant financial investment to bring it up to the necessary specification. Due to the extent of these essential building works, together with ever-increasing regulatory expectations, Guild Care has regrettably had to prioritise the use of charitable funds on its other care services.

Alex added: "I am very sorry for the distress this will cause our Dolphin Court tenants, who are aware of the outcome of the consultation and the decision to close the service. We remain committed to providing whatever support we can to ensure that they find suitable alternative housing and support in the coming months.”

The consultation period was started on February 5 and closed on March 18, during which time the views of existing tenants, their families and key stakeholders were sought.