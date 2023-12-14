Worthing Christmas Market is in full swing with packed afternoon of entertainment

Ebeneezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley opened Worthing Christmas Market this afternoon and an afternoon of music and more has followed, with many shops staying open late.

The traditional Christmas event has been organised by Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District and The Great Little Farmers Market, with the action centred on Montague Place and Montague Street.

Despite the rain, everything has gone ahead as planned, with Dave Hunt opening the event with his Christmas Carol friends and Mica Steelpan providing musical entertainment.

Santa arrived at 2.30pm and set up in his grotto in Montague Place to meet passing children. Also on the agenda was music from violinist Matthew English, Storm Dancers and a dog Christmas sweater competition.

Worthing BID is also promoting Worthing’s Toy Soldier Trail and Christmas Tree Festival 2023, with maps available to pick up from their stall opposite the stage.

1 . Worthing Christmas Market Worthing Christmas Market was opened by Ebeneezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley and an afternoon of entertainment followed Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

