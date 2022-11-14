Jones Coffee Co. is an independent coffee shop run by Ben and Katie Jones, who moved to Worthing about two years ago, in the height of the pandemic.

They have created a Gingerbread Latte and Amaretto Latte (both also available iced or as a frappe for cold coffee fans), alongside their Ho-Ho Hazelnut Hot Chocolate and Festive Mint Hot Chocolate, with cream and marshmallows an option for the extra indulgent treat.

The coffee shop, in Chapel Road, is partnering with Worthing-based charity Turning Tides and 10p from the sale of each seasonal drink will be donated to help end local homelessness.

Ho-Ho Hazelnut Hot Chocolate and vegan pigs in blankets toastie at Jones Coffee Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said: "We're excited to be launching an exciting range of seasonal food and drink this year. It will all continue to be centred on our aims of serving the best coffee alongside simple and high-quality food, all with locally and ethically-minded focus.

"Festive food and drink is one of the best parts of the season and we look forward to welcoming many of you for a seasonal treat. We're also delighted to be able to link up with Turning Tides to help provide a little something to those who may need it most this year."

Festive food includes a festive sandwich, a brie and cranberry toastie and a vegan pigs in blankets and cheese toastie, made fresh with sourdough bread.