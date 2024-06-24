The fridge has been running successfully for a year at the WSK Hub Café in Tarring Road but has now been moved across the road, alongside the new charity shop.

The new site, on the south side, near West Worthing level crossing, was officially opened on Saturday. It means the fridge has been able to expand from Fridays only to being available five days a week.The shop has been divided in half, with one side dedicated to the fridge and the other to the charity shop.

Khristina McCormack, SHOUT WSK founder, said: "The café is still running successfully and it acts as a training platform. We are also linking up with Climate Resilience cEntre Worthing for salvage days, so hopefully we will have them in the window sewing and it will draw people in.

"The community fridge has been moved to the new shop. We ask for a £3.50 donation for the food. We can only let one or two in at a time, so people will queue outside when it is busy. People can come in every day we are open, Monday and Tuesday, Thursday to Saturday.

"The charity shop will raise money to put food on the shelves. We do so many collections, it helps to keep it stocked, but we will be fruit and veg to make sure it is fresh."

The fridge expansion has been made possible thanks to funding from Southern Housing Group. Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media & Marketing also donated £2,000 for shelving.

Surplus food is shared out to save it from landfill and raise money for the charity. People fill their own bags with food of their choice for a minimum donation of £3.50.

Khristina said: "A community fridge is a place where surplus food fills bellies not bins, which we here at SHOUT WSK feel strongly about. Items are donated to us and we then pass them to our local community.

"All are welcome. People can make their own choice and we ask that they take only what they need so there is enough to go around."

The shop and community fridge is at 219 Tarring Road, while the café remains at New Broadway, 35-36 Tarring Road, Worthing.

To help keep the link between the two, customers at the charity shop are offered a stamp for every £5 spent and eight stamps gives a free coffee at the café.

