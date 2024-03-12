Worthing company triumphs at energy efficiency awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BidConnector, of Yeoman Way, won the Regional Insulation & Fabric Installer or Contractor of the Year award.

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Sofitel, Gatwick Airport on March 7, attended by individuals and companies throughout the South East that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today.

Members of the BidConnector team celebrate their award

"The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards.

"In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year.