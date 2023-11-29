​Worthing culinary sensation wins Asian Chef of the Year for second year running

​​A young Worthing chef described as a 'culinary sensation' has been named Asian Chef of the Year for the second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sahil Ahmad, 19, from Spice I Am impressed judges with his skillful fusion of traditional Thai flavours and his own innovative twists.

What set him apart was not only his age but his remarkable talent, continuing the legacy of his father, Minhaz Nasir, a seasoned restaurateur with a flair for Thai cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sahil was presented with a certificate as Asian Chef of the Year 2023 South Coast at the Asian & Curry & Awards 2023 on November 19.

Sahil Ahmad, 19, from Spice I Am in Worthing impressed judges with his skilful fusion of traditional Thai flavours and his own innovative twists

He said he was 'overwhelmed' and 'immensely grateful' after retaining the title he first achieved at last year's awards.

Sahil said: "This win stands as a testament to the unwavering support of our incredible patrons who've not just dined with us but have become an integral part of our extended family. Their consistent patronage through orders, collections, deliveries, and dining in has been our greatest source of motivation and inspiration.

"The competition was fierce, with outstanding finalists setting an exceptional standard. To each and every one of you who has embraced our flavours, celebrated our culinary journey and made Spice I Am your culinary destination, this victory is as much yours as it is ours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahil and his brother Samir manage a collection of restaurants that bear the Nasir signature, including Issa Sushi in Worthing, which was named Japanese Restaurant of The Year at the 2023 awards.

Sahil's passion for cooking was ignited in the heart of his family's kitchen, having been raised in the aromatic ambiance of 17 Thai restaurants owned by his father.