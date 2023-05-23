Worthing firm marks 25 years of trading and recruitment

Team Hunters

Whilst they have operated out of Shoreham for most of this time, last year Hunters moved to their permanent new home at 70 Marine Parade, Worthing. Their office overlooks the seafront, and offers a nice terrace for work and relaxation.

On the afternoon of Friday May 19 they put on a celebration party, and were joined by a plethora of business guests, including local politicians Sir Peter Bottomley, Tim Loughton, Henna Choudhury (outgoing Mayor of Worthing) and Mike Mendoza (Chair of Lancing Council.)

Local artists, “The Two Faced Twins,” were commissioned to create a painting of 70 Marine Parade (a former Georgian tea room,) and they were there to unveil their mesmerizing artwork.

Also joining the celebration were representatives from the four local charities that Hunters have supporting in their anniversary year: Care for Veterans, Safe in Sussex, Turning Tides and St Barnabas.

Hunters thank their clients, candidates, friends, family and local residents for their incredible support.