Worthing flats planned above Chinese restaurant

A planning application could see 14 flats built above China Palace, in Chapel Road.

The plans were submitted by Victor Hang who has been the restaurant’s director since it opened in 2003.

Currently the building houses a restaurant with residential space above.

China Palace in Worthing

If approved, the latest plans would see the first and second floors converted into 11 flats and a third floor would be added with space for three flats.

The building, which is in the Chapel Road Conservation Area, was home to Fludes Carpets for nearly 50 years before being taken over by China Palace.

Six one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments, and one three-bed apartment are planned.

The ground floor commercial space would remain and the plans ‘involve very little change to the external appearance of the building’, according to a design statement.

