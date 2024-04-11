Worthing funeral directors wash cars to kick-start year of fundraising marking company's 20th anniversary

The team at Ian Hart Funeral Service, in Broadwater Street West, is well used to washing cars, as the firm's fleet of vehicles is cleaned every day.

A steady stream of vehicles arrived for the charity car wash on Wednesday, April 10, with the team setting a target of three cars per half hour. There was a minimum donation of £10 and all proceeds went to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

Sam Hart, funeral director and son of founder Ian Hart, said: "In 2004, Ian Hart took a leap of faith and started Ian Hart Funeral Service, now in 2024 we are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of the company.

"Over the past 20 years, we have seen the amazing work Chestnut Tree House do to support families of poorly children and would like to give something back. Over the next 12 months, we will be doing an array of events and challenges to raise £10,000 to 'pay for a day'.

"Since having our own fleet of cars, the yard at our office in Broadwater has been renowned for the boys cleaning various vehicles and being a part of the local community.

"From a 'you missed a bit' here to a 'you can do mine next' there, it was a time to have your car cleaned by the staff here. Keep your eyes peeled to see what you can support or take part in this year!"Visit ihfs20.muchloved.com for more information and to make a donation.

Ian Hart Funeral Service has been operating under its current name for 20 years but Ian comes from one of the oldest funeral directing families in the area. His great-grandfather founded the parent company at the beginning of the last century, before being succeeded by Ian’s grandfather in 1927.

Ian has more than 30 years’ experience in the funeral profession in Worthing and the surrounding districts. He was awarded his Diploma in Funeral Directing by the National Association of Funeral Directors in 1989 and is proud to be one of the few fully-qualified and licensed funeral directors in the county.

He has been an active member of the Sussex County Association of Funeral Directors and was privileged to serve as their president from 1997 to 2000.

As well as the premises in Broadwater Street West, the company has its own chapel, complete with function room, in Sompting Road, Worthing.

1 . Charity car wash Ian Hart Funeral Service doing a car wash in aid of Chestnut Tree House Photo: SR Staff SR24041101

2 . Charity car wash Ian Hart Funeral Service doing a car wash in aid of Chestnut Tree House Photo: SR Staff

3 . Charity car wash Ian Hart Funeral Service doing a car wash in aid of Chestnut Tree House Photo: SR Staff

4 . Charity car wash Ian Hart Funeral Service doing a car wash in aid of Chestnut Tree House Photo: SR Staff