Worthing holiday company proud supporters of the LGBTQ+ community

Worthing-based Classic Collection Holidays is amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ community by becoming a primary supporter of Worthing Pride 2023. The annual highlight of the Worthing LGBTQ+ calendar takes place on 07 and 08 July this year at Steyne Gardens, Marine Parade on Worthing’s seafront and will feature many acts including Booty Love, Phats & Small, N Trance and headliners, Blue.
By Andrew FarrContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:44 BST
Submitted article
Submitted article

Speaking about the sponsorship, Si Morris-Green, Marketing Director, Classic Collection Holidays said: “Promoting an inclusive workplace that champions LGBTQIA+ colleagues and their career development is part of our company’s culture and values. We are proud to have an inclusive and diverse environment at Classic Collection; celebrating and supporting Pride is a great way to continue to encourage awareness and equality as well as increasing understanding of the issues faced by those in the wider LGBTQIA+ community. We can't wait to be a part of Worthing Pride 2023.”

As Pride month gathers pace, the tour operator is promoting a guide to LGBTQ+ accepting locations.

“For most people going on holiday is simply a case of wanting to be as relaxed, carefree and as open as possible. An LGBTQ+ holiday should be no different. Whether you’re off on a romantic same-sex holiday, fancy partying non-stop with your LGBTQ+ friends, or you simply want peace of mind for your LGBTQ+ family, we wanted to highlight those destinations where everyone is welcomed.”

Frequently voted the most LGBTQ+ friendly place in Europe, Malta is ideal for LGBTQ+ families. Spain has no end of LGBTQ+ friendly destinations so Pick a Pride…Barcelona has one and Gran Canaria two. Lisbon hosted EuroPride in 2022, the biggest celebratory LGBTQ+ event in Europe. Further afield Seychelles has made great strides with equality laws. South Africa is ahead of some European countries with same-sex marriage being legalised back in 2006. And Vietnam has made recent strides in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The annual VietPride marches in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City work to raise visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues.

For full details of Classic Collection’s guide visit: classic-collection.co.uk/holiday-types/lgbtq-holidays/

