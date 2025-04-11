Worthing marketing agency launches in Australia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consortium - more than marketing, a leading marketing agency dedicated to professional services firms, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into the Australian market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Consortium’s growth that will see their existing specialist services and advice reach across the world.

The Australian offering will be led by Sydney-based marketing professional Bree Back, who brings extensive experience in professional services marketing to the role. The expansion will enable Consortium to offer the full range of marketing services to law firms, legal sector suppliers, accountants, and other professional services organisations across Australia.

Bree will be supported by Consortium's established UK team, who will work remotely to ensure seamless service delivery across different time zones.

Consortium has built its reputation by providing comprehensive marketing support to SME-sized law firms, legal sector suppliers, and accountancy practices that require professional marketing expertise but don't have the resources or need for a full in-house marketing team. This model has proven particularly valuable for growing professional services firms seeking to compete effectively with larger market players.

Bree Back, Consultant Director

Lara Squires FCIM, Director of Consortium - more than marketing, commented on the expansion: "Bree and I first spoke over a year ago when she lived in Essex, and we were discussing her working for Consortium in the UK. A turn of events for her meant she then moved out to Australia, where she is originally from. We kept the conversation going, and this is the culmination of nearly a year of discussions. I am really excited to see what we can achieve together!"

The expansion comes at a time when Australian professional services firms are increasingly recognising the importance of specialised marketing expertise to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Consortium's tailored approach focuses specifically on the unique marketing challenges faced by professional services organisations and is under-pinned by the team’s significant in-house experience in the sector.

Bree Back added: "The Australian professional services market presents tremendous opportunities, particularly for SME-sized firms looking for bespoke marketing support. I'm thrilled to bring Consortium's proven marketing strategies to help Australian firms enhance their market presence and achieve their business objectives without the overhead of building an in-house marketing department.”

Consortium - more than marketing provides a comprehensive range of marketing services including strategic marketing planning, brand development, digital marketing, content creation, and business development support, all specifically tailored for professional services firms. Find out more here: www.consortiumbiz.co.uk