Worthing Power Bank relaunches in a bid to help people in fuel poverty this winter

Worthing Power Bank has relaunched fundraising for people in fuel poverty following a successful campaign last winter.

Huskky Energy, based in South Farm Road, partnered with the Worthing Food Foundation to help those most in need, and the project had the backing of Worthing Borough Council’s deputy leader Carl Walker and Gaisford councillor Dale Overton.

Having raised £2,500 last winter, the Crowdfunder has been relaunched with the knowledge thousands will be in fuel poverty this winter. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-worthing-power-bank for more information.

Christina Youngman, manager of Worthing Power Bank, said: "We collect money for those in energy poverty within Worthing then get this distributed in times of need. Last year we raised £2,500 and I am hoping that we can beat that target.

Launching Worthing Power Bank in 2022, Christina Youngman, Carl Walker, Simon Youngman and Dale Overton. Picture: Huskky Energy / Submitted

"The power bank is completely non-profit. With continued donations and support, we will be able to help even more households in Worthing.

"With energy prices and inflation soaring, thousands in Worthing this winter, through no fault of their own, will be simply unable to heat their homes or cook a meal. Government discounts, however welcome, are poorly targeted and will fall far short for many households. Those on pre-payment meters face the highest tariffs and will be hardest hit.

"By raising funds through personal and commercial donations, the Worthing Power Bank will be able to offer potentially life-saving support to some of the most vulnerable in our community, including the elderly and families with children."

The money raised last year was deposited with Worthing Food Foundation, which then distributed it to households who really needed the help, including families, single parents and single adults.