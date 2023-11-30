Worthing pub launches community Christmas tree to raise money for a defibrillator

​​A community Christmas tree has been set up in Worthing to raise money for a replacement defibrillator for a busy parade.

The Brooksteed micropub has teamed up with neighbour Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub to raise money for a new AED for South Farm Road.

The previous defibrillator, on the wall outside the micropub, was installed in October 2019 after £1,500 was raised by The Brooksteed, Core Physio and Fitness and Tony The Cheese Man.

David Villiers, manager at The Brooksteed, said: "We are putting up a naked Christmas tree and putting out a call to the community to help decorate it. We have decided to keep it indoors as it means it will survive the worst of the weather. We are asking people to put a decoration on the tree and pop some money in the pot on the bar for the Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub.

David Villiers, manager at The Brooksteed, and Margaret Howard and Lindsay Scott from Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub with the naked Christmas tree they would like the community to decorate to raise money for a replacement defibrillator

"Hopefully it will be fully decorated over the run up to Christmas and lots of money will be raised. The main aim is to fund a new AED as the one at the front of the pub needs replacing. After chatting with the hub, they agreed to raise money for it, however we are hoping to not only cover the cost but raise even more for the community hub.

"The tree has gone up this morning so that it is ready for decorating throughout December."

The Brooksteed has adopted Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub as its local charity for next year and David is planning on a number of events at the pub in 2024, as well as helping to promote individual fundraising for the hub.

"We are very conscious that this place is a pub but there is a lot more to it," he said. "It is a community. It is a good place for families and there is a massive mix of people coming in throughout the day."

The previous defibrillator, on the wall outside The Brooksteed micropub, was installed in October 2019

David, who has been the manager since June, said he hopes to build on the community feel by keeping unwanted decorations for future years.

The tree will be up until Twelfth Night and anyone wishing to keep their decoration will be able to collect it up until January 5. Any left will be stored and used to decorate the pub in future years.