A Worthing pub is offering discounted drinks and food throughout this month

The Three Fishes, a Wetherspoon pub based in Chapel Road, will be running the promotion from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 2) to Wednesday, January 17 inclusive.

Manager Ritchie Don said the drinks featured in the sale are; draught beers and ciders (Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington's, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser), spirits (AU vodka (four flavours) and Sidemen XIX Vodka (mixed berry), classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy's Margarita), Corona Tropical hard seltzers (raspberry and lemon and guava and lime) and a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. White's lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry), Lavazza coffee (with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate).

The low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck's Blue.

The sale prices include a pint of Bud Light at £1.99, a pint of Doom Bar at £1.99, a classic cocktail at £2.99, a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol free lager) at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

The pub said customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on a small breakfast (fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans and a hash brown) at £2.99.

The pub added there will also be a selection of burgers included in the sale (to include a soft drink or alcoholic drink from a choice of 150 drinks) from a choice of four; American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy chicken strip burger (all served with chips) and skinny beef burger (served with a side salad). They cost £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic drink.

The pub will also be serving a range of small plates (including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and nachos) with any three for £12.

Pub manager Ritchie Don said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.