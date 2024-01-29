​Worthing pub offers Leap Year birthday drink to give 72-year-olds 'first legal pint' for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, thought it would be a fun way to celebrate in the build up to spring and manager David Villiers is hoping to get a collection of customer photos.

He said: "Anyone who is 72 on February 29 will actually be turning 18 and we are offering them their first legal pint for free. We will be checking ID, that is the point, and would love to get photos of them showing it while we pass them a pint, or any drink of their choosing."

With Dry January coming to an end and spring in sight, The Brooksteed has a bumper February planned, including the first tap takeover of the year.

David Villiers, manager at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, Worthing

The pub is linking up with Lewes-based Abyss Brewing for the event and more details will be published shortly.

David said: "There will be food vendors and music over that weekend, so it will be a bumper event."

After a successful gig featuring Brighton singer Cory David last Monday, The Brooksteed is looking to build on its music offering, including regular music on Sunday afternoons.

Phil Dean and Wayfinder Music will be at the pub for a footstomping evening on Thursday, February 1, from 7pm. Armed with a guitar and fiddle, they will be playing some upbeat tunes to get people's toes tapping.

Cory David playing at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, Worthing

There is a regular quiz on Tuesday evenings and David is hoping to start a regular bingo night, poker tournaments and crafting sessions.

The Brooksteed opens on Mondays 4pm to 7.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 9.30pm and Sundays 12pm to 5.30pm. See Facebook and Instragram for updates on events.