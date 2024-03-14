Worthing publican sets up Saturday night Street Buddies scheme for town centre

Worthing Street Buddies will be offering bottles of water, flip flops, lollipops and a non judgemental, friendly listening ear

Diane Guest, general manager at The Broadwater, proposed the idea for Worthing Street Buddies in January and is now in the final stages of setting up the weekly watch.

A meeting for potential volunteers is being held at the Thieves Kitchen, in Warwick Street, on Tuesday, March 19, at 6.30pm to explain how the scheme will work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane said: "Worthing Street Buddies is a voluntary group that will be out weekend nights, midnight to 4am, in Worthing town centre to ensure the night-time economy is a safer environment for the late-night economy.

"We will be offering bottles of water, flip flops, lollipops and a non judgemental, friendly ear to make sure people feel safe. We have a meeting a Thieves Kitchen on Tuesday to encourage more volunteers to join us.

"Join us and find out how you can be part of this important new venture in Worthing town centre on Saturday nights. No experience necessary. Help us to make sure the Worthing town centre vulnerable get home safely at the weekend."