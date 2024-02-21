Worthing restaurant’s musical charity evening raises nearly £900
Enzo's Italian Restaurant, in Graham Road, hosted the charity event, with performances by singer Jenna Hall and a two-course meal, featuring pizza, pasta and indulgent desserts like chocolate cake and tiramisu.
Restaurant owners Enzo Postiglione and Enzo Santangelo contributed £10 from each ticket to the charities and, with a raffle, raised nearly £900.
Organiser Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media, commended their generosity and community engagement. She said she was delighted to see many service users enjoying themselves at the event and suggested that if all businesses in Worthing hosted similar events, it would greatly benefit numerous charities.
Jo Sullivan, co-founder of Superstar Arts, said: "The fundraising event at Enzo’s for Superstar Arts and Worthing Mencap was such a wonderful evening, with Enzo’s great food and entertainment by Jenna Hall, all organised by Melanie Peters.
"We are so fortunate and grateful to have community support like this that helps raise much-needed funds for our charities, so we can continue supporting our adults with learning disabilities."