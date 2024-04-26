​Worthing sports bar set to launch new menu – with free tasters at music evening

A team of five investors is behind the Venue5 sports bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club

The bar in Pavilion Road is building a reputation, having taken over the drinks offering at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club in October.

The next chapter sees it expanding to offer food and the full menu will be launched on Sunday, May 5. Harley Minter, a Venue5 partner, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our enhanced culinary offerings and redefine the experience.

"Our expanded menu reflects our dedication to providing exceptional dining options for our guests, ensuring that every visit is a memorable one."

For more information about Venue5 visit www.venue5.uk and look out for the full menu going live in the coming days.

Among the choice of four appetizers, a standout favourite is the sticky chicken wings, with a perfect balance of sweet and savoury flavours that are sure to tantalize the taste buds.

There is a choice of 12 main dishes, including the classic comfort of spaghetti carbonara and the exotic allure of Uzbek pilau rice with chicken or beef.

The Venue5 team says there will be vegan and halal options, too, like roasted vegetables with quinoa and barley in spicy soy and beef gyozas.