Members of Prospect union working at Natural England in Worthing took strike action today (Wednesday, March 15) as part of a dispute over pay, job losses and redundancy terms.

Prospect said there were 24 people at the trade union picket line outside Guildbourne House in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

Prospect said there were 24 people at the trade union picket line outside Guildbourne House in Chatsworth Road.

A spokesperson told the Worthing Herald: “Natural England, an arms length body of Defra, provides a vital public service for recovering England's nature (habitats, wildlife and people's access and enjoyment of nature).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are striking today because our pay has been frozen or severely capped by government for the past 13 years. Our pay has decreased by 26 per cent in real terms.

Prospect said there were 24 people at the trade union picket line outside Guildbourne House in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

“This is affecting Natural England's delivery as we lose people with experience and expertise as they move on to higher paid jobs elsewhere, and the rest of us are having to deal with higher workloads and more stress, while also struggling to cope with rising bills and our pay falling well behind. Some NE colleagues are having to hold down two jobs, some are even using food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our communities depend on thriving nature and the benefits it provides, but we are undergoing a biodiversity crisis, and now a crisis on hanging onto good staff in NE to protect nature. We need Natural England to be strong- so it is crucial NE workers are valued fairly for the work we do.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “We will continue our campaign until the government comes up with a meaningful offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad