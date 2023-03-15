Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Worthing strike action: picket outside Natural England office Guildbourne House

Members of Prospect union working at Natural England in Worthing took strike action today (Wednesday, March 15) as part of a dispute over pay, job losses and redundancy terms.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:18 GMT
Prospect said there were 24 people at the trade union picket line outside Guildbourne House in Chatsworth Road, Worthing
Prospect said there were 24 people at the trade union picket line outside Guildbourne House in Chatsworth Road.

A spokesperson told the Worthing Herald: “Natural England, an arms length body of Defra, provides a vital public service for recovering England's nature (habitats, wildlife and people's access and enjoyment of nature).

“We are striking today because our pay has been frozen or severely capped by government for the past 13 years. Our pay has decreased by 26 per cent in real terms.

“This is affecting Natural England's delivery as we lose people with experience and expertise as they move on to higher paid jobs elsewhere, and the rest of us are having to deal with higher workloads and more stress, while also struggling to cope with rising bills and our pay falling well behind. Some NE colleagues are having to hold down two jobs, some are even using food banks.

“Our communities depend on thriving nature and the benefits it provides, but we are undergoing a biodiversity crisis, and now a crisis on hanging onto good staff in NE to protect nature. We need Natural England to be strong- so it is crucial NE workers are valued fairly for the work we do.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “We will continue our campaign until the government comes up with a meaningful offer.”

People can find out more about Natural England at prospect.org.uk/naturalengland.

Natural EnglandMike ClancyDEFRA