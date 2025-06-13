Worthing supermarket to close for seven weeks for major makeover

A Worthing supermarket is closing for seven weeks for a major makeover, which will totally transform the store.

The closure will mean the store's much-used ATM machine will also be out of service.

The South Street, Tarring, store is one of around 80 Co-ops to receive a major makeover in 2025.

A sign outside the store tells customers it will be having a makeover and will be closing temporarily from 5pm on Saturday, June 14, until the store re-opening on Friday, August 1, at 6am.

The company said: "Co-op aims to provide a major makeover for around 80 of its stores this year, and is committed to designing a customer offer which ensure its stores are a community hub and, a destination for residents, workers and visitors locally.

"Added services include parcel collection services; payment services via Paypoint; and cash machine (ATM) providing free access to cash in the community.

"In addition, stores are fulfilment hubs for Co-op’s leading quick commerce operation, with fast and convenient online home delivery of groceries via Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk – and its strategic partners which include Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

"Soft plastic recycling is also available, enabling shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

"Member price savings create additional value for Co-op’s member-owners, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

"Supporting UK farmers all of Co-op’s fresh meat – including in its ready meals, pies and sandwiches – is 100 per cent British."

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its 6.2million members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

Tarring Post Office, opposite South Street’s Co-op, will be able to dispense cash during opening hours.