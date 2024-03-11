Worthing town centre Marie Curie shops says Yes to Yellow for annual Great Daffodil Appeal

Volunteers are saying Yes to Yellow for the flagship fundraising appeal this March, with the iconic Marie Curie daffodil pin on sale to support the charity's work for anyone with an illness they are likely to die from and those close to them.

The display at Marie Curie in Montague Street features spectacular daffodil dresses, hats and shoes, plus a host of other daffodil themed items.

Supporter David Johnson, a former NHS clinical nurse manager, of Marine Parade, Worthing, said: "They have the most fantastic window display. I am a supporter of this charity because they do such excellent work. One cannot praise them enough."

This year's Great Daffodil Appeal was launched in Belfast with actor James Nesbitt showing his support for Marie Curie's army of volunteer collectors.

He said: "I greatly admire the Marie Curie nurses, healthcare assistants, doctors and the wide range of healthcare professionals who provide expert end of life care to people when care and support becomes more important than cure.

"It's a difficult, challenging role. I know from my good friend, Dr Catherine Doherty, who works at the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast, the compassion, skill and dedication that Marie Curie gives to every person and their families, providing support and care to get through the most difficult and traumatic time.

"Marie Curie could not operate without the help of its loyal and devoted band of volunteers. These men and women of all ages volunteer to raise funds and give of their time in countless ways to provide small acts of selfless service. They are simply amazing. They are the lifeblood of this vital service.

"They are giving back to help others, often due to their own personal experiences from having their loved ones cared for by Marie Curie. So when you see that collector with the yellow collection box on a street near you, please give what they can as you never know when your family might need Marie Curie."

There are also lots of fun ways for people to Go Yellow and get fundraising at work, at schools, at home or in their community on March 21.

People can also pick up a daffodil pin in any Superdrug store this March or at a local Spar store, where customers can also buy a bunch of fresh cut daffodils, with 10p per bunch in aid of Marie Curie.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is a UK-wide campaign in its 38th year. Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life and those close to them.

1 . Great Daffodil Appeal Daffodils are filling the window of the Marie Curie charity shop in Worthing town centre this March, highlighting the annual Great Daffodil Appeal, supported this year by actor James Nesbitt Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Great Daffodil Appeal Actor James Nesbitt with Marie Curie community nurse Joan Wilson, left, and hospice nurse Emily Jackson as the charity launched its annual Great Daffodil Appeal in Belfast Photo: Brian Morrison / Marie Curie

3 . Great Daffodil Appeal Daffodils are filling the window of the Marie Curie charity shop in Worthing town centre this March, highlighting the annual Great Daffodil Appeal, supported this year by actor James Nesbitt Photo: Elaine Hammond