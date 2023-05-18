Worthing travel company launches training academy for industry newcomers

A West Sussex-based travel company is offering job seekers the chance to kickstart an exciting career in travel, with the launch of a new six-week academy training programme.

Worthing-based Travel Places is offering job seekers the chance to kickstart an exciting career in travel

As the leading travel management company for the sports, media and entertainment industry, Travel Places currently employs around 80 people from its offices in Worthing.

As a result of significant growth, the business is looking to further expand its team. Following a successful pilot earlier this year, Travel Places has launched an annual training academy programme and is now inviting applications for its September intake.

Successful candidates will join an extensive six-week training course where they will gain knowledge of the systems, tools and expertise needed to work and develop in the travel industry. This will be followed by a programme of hands-on training, where trainees will learn the skills for their permanent role, whilst working alongside some of the most experienced travel consultants in the industry.

Matt Warren, Joint Managing Director of Travel Places, said of the academy: “Travel is a vibrant, dynamic and inclusive place to work, and we are delighted to be able to provide more opportunities for those wanting to work in the industry. We know that it is not always easy to get a foot in the door, so our academy programme has been designed to provide access to all the training needed to kickstart a new career in travel.

“Our academy trainees will work alongside some of the most experienced travel experts in the country, getting the world’s top sports teams, media companies, and musicians to the biggest sporting and entertainment events across the globe. There are very few businesses as exciting as ours to work in and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of business travel superstars who will join us in September.”

Travel Places F1 Flights Consultant, Jamie, said of her experience as an academy trainee: “I knew that I wanted to work in travel and tourism after leaving college, but I wasn’t sure what the best route would be. The Travel Places academy has helped me to take my first steps on this path and has given me a jump start to a career in the industry.

“I would advise anyone thinking of applying to go for it. No two days are the same, it’s very fast-paced, very fun and constantly changing.”

Whether you are currently working in another industry and looking for a career change, or a college leaver or University graduate taking the first steps in your career, the Travel Places academy is open to anyone with a passion or interest for travel and sports or music.