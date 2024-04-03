Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bobby Hitchin has been helping at the shop in Strand Parade since 1999, joining the team as a volunteer after retiring from her work as a district nursing assistant.

She had been a Friend of the Samaritans for some and joined in at fundraising events on an ad hoc basis, then, when she retired at age 60, she decided she had enough time to give more hands-on support.

Bobby said: "In 25 years, I have seen many people come and go in the shop but one constant is the support we have from the local community. We never refuse donations and we receive so much.

Bobby Hitchin in the Samaritans shop in Strand Parade, celebrating her 25th anniversary as a volunteer for the Samaritans in Worthing

"We have regular customers who treat the shop as part of the local community, the prices here help them cope with high cost of living. Some come in to support us because they may have used the Samaritans listening service, some who are just a bit lonely and come in for a chat, knowing they will always be made welcome.

"We provide a service for lonely people but always direct them to the listening service if they want a really in depth talk.”

Bobby walks to the shop from her home in Goring and said she has no plans to retire.

She added: "I love working here, it is a very happy place, with lovely people who work here and shop here. I love meeting people and as long as I have the energy to walk over the bridge to get here, I’m staying!”

Shop manager Jo Loader planned a tribute to Bobby’s long service with a celebration of her 25th anniversary on April 2.