Writers, artists and makers invited to take a table at new Tarring Springtime Crafty Fayre
Author Wendy Greene and Tarring councillor Hazel Thorpe are organising the fayre at West Worthing Baptist Church, in South Street, Tarring, on Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 12.30pm.
Wendy said: "We are initially raising funds through the table charge for Tarring's Picnic in the Park, which is in mid-August. That event in turn raises huge amounts for various local charities.
"This is a community event, as we are offering the tables to local writers, artists and makers who find it hard to sell their wares through an inexpensive outlet. To this end, we will not be taking any commission on sales, just the table fee."
The offer is open to independent small and medium enterprises to sell items they have made. Contact [email protected] for more information.